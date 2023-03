Zoom Is Zooming, But This Health-Tech Stock Is Doing Even Better

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market managed to post some gains to start the new week, although major market benchmarks finished well off their highs of the day. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher with gains of more than half a percent, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had to settle for smaller rises on Monday.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading