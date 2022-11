Zoom Keeps Slowing, but This Nasdaq Stock's Drop Is a Bigger Surprise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock market investors came in Tuesday morning hoping that the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) would be able to mount a comeback from Monday's declines at some point during the holiday-shortened week. It appeared the Nasdaq would get a bit of a respite, with futures trading higher by about a quarter-percent before the start of the regular trading session.Technology stocks have had a particularly hard time during 2022, so for many investors, it wasn't too surprising to see Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) report results that once again came as a disappointment. However, the discount retail industry has generally been a bastion of strength as economic conditions have grown more challenging. That made the decline in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock more of a surprise. Below, you'll learn more about both companies and what sent their share prices lower Tuesday morning.Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning. The move followed the release of the video conferencing giant's fiscal third-quarter results for the period ending Oct. 31.