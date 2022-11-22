|
22.11.2022 15:02:23
Zoom Keeps Slowing, but This Nasdaq Stock's Drop Is a Bigger Surprise
Stock market investors came in Tuesday morning hoping that the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) would be able to mount a comeback from Monday's declines at some point during the holiday-shortened week. It appeared the Nasdaq would get a bit of a respite, with futures trading higher by about a quarter-percent before the start of the regular trading session.Technology stocks have had a particularly hard time during 2022, so for many investors, it wasn't too surprising to see Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) report results that once again came as a disappointment. However, the discount retail industry has generally been a bastion of strength as economic conditions have grown more challenging. That made the decline in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock more of a surprise. Below, you'll learn more about both companies and what sent their share prices lower Tuesday morning.Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning. The move followed the release of the video conferencing giant's fiscal third-quarter results for the period ending Oct. 31.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!