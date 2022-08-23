|
23.08.2022 00:32:31
Zoom Q2 Profit Falls; Lowers FY23 Outlook; Stock Down 8%
(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) on Monday posted a drop in second-quarter earnings. With the company lowering its annual 2023 outlook, the stock is down 8 percent on Monday's after-hours trading.
The company posted net income of $45.7 million or $0.15 per share in the second quarter, down from $316.9 million or $1.04 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, income was $323.5 million or $1.05 per share in the period, lower than $415.1 million or $1.36 per share in the previous-year quarter. Quarterly revenues rose to $1.09 billion from $1.02 billion a year ago.
Looking ahead, the company expects third quarter revenues to be between $1.06 billion and $1.10 billion and adjusted EPS between $0.82 and $0.83.
For full year 2023, the company expects total revenue between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion and adjusted EPS between $3.66 and $3.69. This is lower than the earlier forecast of revenues between $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion on revenues between $3.70 to $3.77.
On average, 28 analysts expect the company to post revenues of $4.54 billion during the year ahead.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.22
|Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.22
|Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Hit the Skids Tuesday Morning (MotleyFool)
|
07.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Analysen
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Video Communications
|97,96
|-1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.