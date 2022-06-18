|
18.06.2022 14:25:00
Zoom Stock Is a Buy After Upgrading Its Profit Outlook
Shares of early pandemic darling Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have begun to show signs of life again in recent weeks. Shares have rebounded 24% since the company provided an update on its fiscal 2023 first-quarter financials on May 23 -- though they remain some 80% off their all-time high.The reason for the pop has a lot to do with Zoom upgrading its projection for profit in the next year. After a horrific nearly two-year run for Zoom stock after peaking in late 2020, I'm still interested in nibbling here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!