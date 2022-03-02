Zoom Stock Is Down After Earnings. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a terrible experience for anyone who has opted to purchase Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock since the summer of 2020. The stock is down nearly 80% from its all-time high notched about halfway through the first year of the pandemic. Since then, it's been unwinding as revenue growth for the company has slowly moderated along with easing restrictions and gradual reopening of the economy. Investors remain unimpressed despite a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings report (for the three months ended Jan. 31, 2022). But Zoom stock will eventually reach a bottom and return to growth if the business continues to expand. The stock's modest post-earnings sell-off had more to do with future outlook (revenue increased 21% year over year). Revenue for the fiscal first quarter and full year 2023 is expected to rise just 12% and 11%, respectively. That's a far cry from the 326% and 55% increase in sales during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The blame for this fast cooldown in growth trajectory can likely be levied against tiny businesses and individual users. As households have begun traveling again and returning to work, the need for a Zoom subscription becomes less compelling. Continue reading