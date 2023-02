Zoom Stock Is Getting Hit With a Double Whammy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of video streaming collaboration platform Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have cratered over the last few years. The stock is down 41% over the last 12 months and nearly 80% over the past two years. The problem for the company initially was the return to increased levels of in-person collaboration across much of its customer base. But now Zoom's problem is two-fold: Even as Zoom is still adjusting its operations to a post-pandemic world, it's now also dealing with the impact of an uncertain global economy on some of its customers.This double whammy is rearing its head in the form of a massive layoff announced this week at the company. Zoom is letting go of 15% of its workforce.Here's what this means for Zoom's business -- and why investors may want to take this as a warning sign and not a green flag to invest.