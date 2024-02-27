|
27.02.2024 04:11:36
Zoom Stock Jumps 10% on Earnings and Revenue Beats and Robust Cash Flows
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock gained 10.4% in Monday's after-hours trading following the cloud-based communications company's release of its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 31).The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding Wall Street's consensus estimates, with bottom-line guidance for both the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 coming in higher than analysts had been expecting. The company's powerful cash flows and $1.5 billion share buyback authorization also probably provided a tailwind to the stock.Below is a look at Zoom's Q4 results and guidance centered around five key metrics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
