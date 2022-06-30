|
30.06.2022 16:25:39
Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason Moser discusses:Additionally, with shares down nearly 70% over the past year, is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) a screaming buy or past its prime? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Ryan Henderson debate bull vs. bear!To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!