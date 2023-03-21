|
21.03.2023 16:00:00
Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock has been out of favor in this post-pandemic economy. The combination punches of demand falling off a cliff as the economy reopened, intensifying competition, and inflation (and with it, rising interest rates) hit the company hard, reducing investors' appetite for the stock.The company is sitting only 9% above its 52-week low of $63.55, which it had dropped to on Dec. 27, 2022, and shareholders are thoroughly demoralized from the stock's precipitous drop over the last three years. So should you invest in the stock with so much pessimism surrounding Zoom?With the stock zooming approximately 831% to an all-time high of $568.34 on Oct. 19, 2020, Zoom was one of the biggest market darlings during the pandemic. However, the stock turned into a pumpkin after the market first saw the extent of the company's severe loss of demand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZOOM CORP Registered Shs
|996,00
|-0,80%
|Zoom Video Communications
|64,95
|1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: US-Börsen höher -- ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.