Zoom wächst Anlegern nicht explosiv genug

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Der Videokonferenz-Dienst Zoom ist im vergangenen Quartal weiter explosiv gewachsen - den Anlegern geht das inzwischen aber nicht mehr schnell genug. Die Zoom-Aktie fiel nach Vorlage der Zahlen zeitweise um rund sechs Prozent. Dabei sprang der Umsatz binnen eines Jahres von 166,6 Millionen Dollar auf gut 777 Millionen Dollar hoch. Der Gewinn in dem Ende Oktober abgeschlossenen dritten Geschäftsquartal schoss im Jahresvergleich sogar von 2,2 auf 198,4 Millionen Dollar hoch.

Zoom war mit der Corona-Krise in eine neue Liga aufgestiegen. Die Firma sollte ursprünglich Videokonferenzen für Unternehmen zur Verfügung stellen. In der Pandemie nahm aber nicht nur die Nutzung in Firmen zu, sondern auch Verbraucher greifen zu Zoom für alle möglichen Szenarien - von Familientreffen bis Yoga-Stunden.

Das Geld verdient Zoom aber nach wie vor im Geschäft mit größeren Unternehmen. Die Zahl der Kunden mit mehr als zehn Mitarbeitern stieg auf 433 700, das waren fast sechs Mal mehr als vor einem Jahr, wie Zoom nach US-Börsenschluss am Montag mitteilte. Für das laufende Quartal rechnet Zoom mit einem Umsatz zwischen 806 bis 811 Millionen Dollar./so/DP/he