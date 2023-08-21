|
21.08.2023 20:00:09
Zoom wants to take your notes for you
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Zoom wants to write down only the stuff you need to know. The company is seeking to patent a system for "dynamic note generation" in a video call. The system isn't terribly complicated, but it allows a user to take notes on specific parts of meetings that are relevant to them. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!