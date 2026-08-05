ZoomInfo Q2 Loss Widens On Goodwill Impairment; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the second quarter due to a hefty goodwill impairment charge. Meanwhile, revenue edged higher from last year.

The go-to-market software provider also raised its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

ZoomInfo reported a second-quarter net loss of $643.7 million, or $2.19 per share, compared with net income of $24.0 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year period.

Results for the quarter included a goodwill impairment loss of $650.5 million. Adjusted earnings were $0.28 per share, up from $0.25 per share last year.

Revenue increased 1.2% to $310.4 million from $306.7 million a year ago.

For the third quarter, ZoomInfo expects revenue of $298 million to $301 million and adjusted earnings of $0.28 to $0.29 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects revenue of $1.207 billion to $1.217 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $1.185 billion to $1.205 billion. It also increased its adjusted earnings guidance to $1.12-$1.13 per share from $1.10-$1.12 per share.