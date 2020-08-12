Zoomlion Joins Fighting on Front Line of the Unprecedented Flood in China

JIANGXI, China, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), sent a large-scale laundry truck and a team of engineers to Poyang Lake, Jiangxi Province of China on July 13 to support the fight against the flooding caused by weeks of torrential rains in China since June.

Coordinated by Emergency Management Department of Hunan Provincial Fire Brigade, Zoomlion joins Logistic Support Team to provide laundry services for flood fighters and affected residents in Luming Primary School Temporary Emergency Shelter.

"Laundry is a big problem for us to maintain personal hygiene and prevent diseases in temporary settlement. Thanks Zoomlion for the timely help," said local resident Wang.

"To keep clothes clean and disinfect can effectively prevent health risks from floodwater. Now we can offer laundry services to 600 to 700 people daily," introduced Ren Fang, Service Engineer of Zoomlion. "At such stressful time when flood fighters and rescue teams work for long hours to safeguard residents' lives and many victims have been severely affected and must move out from their home, we hope to build a clean and healthy environment for them," added Ren.

Zoomlion's large-scale laundry truck is designed for emergency rescue scenarios with strong working capacity and ultra-quiet design. It can wash and dry up to 100kg of clothes in a single task in about 1 hour and can clean a variety of garments including rescue apparel with one-button control.

Zoomlion also participated in two flood fighting drills of "building temporary roads and bridges" and "blocking breaches" in Hunan Province with 20 high-end equipment including emergency bridge trucks, excavators, bulldozers and mining dump trucks, and a rescue team of more than 50 people.

"We believe that our corporate value comes from the society, therefore we actively take on our social responsibilities," said Li Jiangtao, President of the Trade Union of Zoomlion. "We will continue to build a series of advanced emergency rescue equipment and a professional emergency rescue team to create more value for the society," added Wang.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227426/Zoomlion.jpg