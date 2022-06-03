|
Zovio Employer Partnerships Help Working Adults Obtain a College Degree
Zovio teams up with more than 1,300 employers to offer a college education to their employees.
CHANDLER, Ariz., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education and employers, would like to congratulate the 209 working adults who graduated from its partner the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) on May 22 through its corporate tuition assistance program. Zovio Employer Solutions (ZES) helps more than 1,300 companies and organizations across the country optimize usage of their corporate tuition assistance programs in partnership with the UAGC.
Zovio helps working adults by bringing together universities and employers to provide access to flexible upskilling programs and degrees to prepare individuals for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Through these corporate partnerships, employees can enroll in university degree programs paid by their employers' tuition assistance or attend college-level courses at a discounted rate.
There are more than 10,000 students currently enrolled in Zovio Employer Solutions-supported programs. The 200+ UAGC graduates earned their degrees through corporate tuition assistance programs offered by employers in the healthcare, telecommunications, general freight trucking, media and technology, and financial services industries.
"As today's jobs need new skills, it's important that there are education programs that are flexible and designed to meet these ever-changing demands," said Randy Hendricks, CEO Zovio. "Zovio bringing together employers and universities helps to bridge the education to employment gap and helps businesses upscale and educate their most important asset—their people."
According to LinkedIn, "94% of employees say that they would stay at a company longer if it simply invested in helping them learn." Zovio Employer Solutions supports companies as they design their educational assistance programs. The partnerships developed by Zovio help employers create corporate tuition plans and business development strategies, offer learning opportunities, and streamline the integration of corporate tuition benefits. Full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs put debt-free higher education within reach for working professionals.About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.
