Zscaler And The Importance Of Zero Trust

In this clip from a Motley Fool Premium interview, Jay Chaudhry, founder of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) explains the importance of zero trust.Tim Beyers: Zscaler is a widely followed company at the Motley Fool and your specialty is Zero Trust. Zero Trust architecture. The idea that if you are going to operate inside a network, inside a cloud-based network, everywhere you go in that network, you must be continually verified. We don't trust you. Just when you get in the door one time, we are continually verifying that you are who you say you are, you have the credentials to be here. Which does feel very important for something like a government network where you're dealing with very sensitive data.Continue reading