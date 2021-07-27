ZTE launches its new-generation under-display camera smartphone Axon 30

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today launched its new-generation under-display camera smartphone the ZTE Axon 30 in China.

ZTE has been proven to be the full-screen trendsetter by creating the new under-display camera smartphone segment. By virtue of the upgrades of its leading under-display camera technologies, the company has further accelerated the commercialization process of the under-display camera smartphone. The ZTE Axon 30 will bring an unprecedented new experience to its users.

Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation and President of the Mobile Device Division, said, "Screen and photography are the two development directions of future smartphone evolution. Today, we bring our new-generation under-display camera smartphone ZTE Axon 30. With further reinforced performance and comprehensive upgrades, the ZTE Axon 30 proves a leap-forward improvement and brings our users a revolutionary full-screen visual experience compared to the previous generation."

Full-screen Trendsetter towards Future

To achieve the best balance between the display performance and the screen form, ZTE has overcome numerous technical challenges and brought about a qualitative leap in the front camera invisibility and the display performance, powered by its continuous innovation and upgrades in the six core technologies, including the special pixel matrix, unique driver circuits, independent display chip, front camera, in-house selfie algorithm and larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera.

The under-display camera area screen is the first one worldwide, with a high pixel density of 400 PPI. This can provide better display performance while maintaining high transmittance and an improved visual integration with the screen as a whole. Its ingenious circuit arrangement enables the synchronization between the front camera and the conventional display area, thus to promise the more natural transition between them. The new device is equipped with an independent screen display chip, which makes the screen display more accurate and synchronized, through intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimization. 7 layers of highly transparent materials and 3 special processing technologies are used to make the under-display camera area more light-transmissive. Combined with the larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera, it creates an excellent light environment for shooting.

The ZTE Axon 30 is also the first under-display camera smartphone, with a screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The ZTE Axon 30 is also equipped with a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen and a 20.5:9 cinema-grade screen ratio while combined with DTS:X® Ultra immersive 3D audio technology. The smartphone brings its users a high-quality movie viewing experience. The screen covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports 10-bit color depth and 1.07 billion colors.

It is the first smartphone across the globe to be authorized with the three authoritative eye protection certifications, covering TUV, SGS and UL. The ZTE Axon 30's screen can effectively reduce blue light radiation, protect eyesight, and support DC dimming to reduce visual fatigue caused by screen flicker, providing multiple features for its users to care for their eyes.

Revolutionary User Experiences Powered by Strong Performance

In terms of performance, the ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870G mobile platform with a "1+3+4" octa-core design and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz. This perfectly supports a professional-class gaming experience with its computing, graphics rendering and networking capabilities. The new device adopts the self-developed memory fusion technology, using part of the free storage space to expand the running memory by up to 5GB.

The powerful photography features have recently become a key part of ZTE Axon series. The ZTE Axon 30 continues this trend equipped with the AI quad-camera, including a 64 megapixel main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro lens and a depth-of-field lens. Thus, it can allow its users to easily play around with various shooting scenarios. It can also support multi-camera simultaneous shooting, providing users with a variety of shooting perspective options. Furthermore, it includes the Super Night Mode function of the camera that can suppress night noise through an AI algorithm that retains more charming night colors for its users.

The new camera comes with a variety of classic filters and supports 3D Lut filters for its users to customize as they like. Its magic color change function also allows you to choose a single color in the image, while offering more options to change the area you want to change with a different color of your choice. More personalized camera shooting modes continue with the ZTE Axon series by unlocking a wonderful and colorful world of images for its users.

The ZTE Axon 30 supports dual-way video stabilization for the main camera and wide angle camera that can intelligently correct video shooting jitter in motion and make dynamic video shooting more clear and stable. The phone's VLOG intelligent short video functions support Hitchcock zoom, pull focus effects, built-in fast playback, slow motion and rewind. It is also equipped with dynamic, artistic and multiple sets of cool filming templates to support users in easily filming in a variety of different styles.

In terms of 5G experiences, the ZTE Axon 30 provides seamless connectivity. The Axon 30 features the 5G super antenna 3.1 that is equipped with a "anti-lock" antenna system and a dual Wi-Fi antenna. Regardless of vertical or horizontal grips, it can prevent hands from blocking the antenna and improve the signal transmission capabilities by 100%. Its unique network detection algorithm can help the phone intelligently identify the best network and realize seamless switching and intelligent acceleration of 5G/Wi-Fi1/Wi-Fi2 channels to ensure quick and stable internet experiences all the time.

Sleek Design and Sustained Power

The ZTE Axon 30 adopts an ultra-thin body design with a thickness of only 7.8mm and a weight of 189g. This matches the ultra-narrow bezel, double waistline and dynamic streamline aesthetic design to allow the whole device's appearance to be avant-class, in line with current aesthetic trends.

The new camera area on the back of the device features an iconic LABEL design by creating a unique image fusion technology label. The rear shell is made of 3D composite polymer material with nano-level glow texture overlaid. Its illusion holographic effect can bring a rich light and shadow change with a dazzling beauty of colors. The new device has two colorways: Black and Aqua, for users to choose from, giving them a unique option to match their preferences.

The ZTE Axon 30 is also equipped with a 4200mAh battery and 55W fast charging. The triple ice cooling system, consisting of a large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material, can guarantee the continuous high performance.

In the wave of technological innovation, The ZTE Axon 30 is on a continuous exploration of under-display camera technology. The new iteration of its product strength will bring consumers a new experience beyond their imagination. Model versions and price information to be added as updates come in.

The global version is coming soon on the ZTE official website.

About ZTE Corporation

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn