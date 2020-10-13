ZTE wins two awards at Layer123 World Congress 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has been rewarded two awards, specifically, Emerging Edge Product for its Common Edge Full-Scenario MEC product, and New Service Innovation for a remote driving service at Layer123 World Congress 2020.

ZTE's Common Edge full-scenario MEC (Multi-service Edge Computing) product helps telcos achieve one-stop deployment, self-service provisioning and simplified O&M, thereby empowering ubiquitous edge computing.

For access equipment rooms, the product employs the industry's first IT-based BBU and OLT, and provides the MEC with computing, storage and network resources through embedded boards, meeting users' end-to-end ultra-low latency requirements. Moreover, the product stands out with single-shelf networking and zero footprint.

For edge equipment rooms and enterprise campuses, the product provides all-in-one MEC server and all-in-one MEC cabinet. Software and hardware are pre-integrated in the factory for out-of-the-box delivery and zero maintenance at the edge. The product boasts flexible location selection, rapid deployment, and simplified O&M.

For core equipment rooms in cities, the MEC is deployed in the form of IT cloudification. The dual-core engine of OpenStack and Kubernetes is deeply integrated to provide MEC services with diversified resources. Moreover, ZTE has introduced the Cloud Native technology to the MEC and third-party applications. Therefore, existing Internet applications can be seamlessly migrated to the MEC to provide ultra-low-latency public cloud services.

In addition, ZTE has partnered with China Unicom and Zhongtong Bus to develop an award-winning remote driving service. It is the industry's first Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) service to enable end-to-end millisecond-level 5G remote driving.

ZTE and the Shandong branch of China Unicom have innovatively employed 5G and Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies to build an FMC-based network of high bandwidth and low latency.

Moreover, they have deployed MEC functionality on the Optical Line Terminal (OLT) in the Access Office (AO) to achieve local forwarding of service data streams and minimize the latency on service paths.

The real-time video backhaul delay of the vehicle and the communication delay between the vehicle control electrical system and the control center are reduced from 30ms to several milliseconds, meeting the requirements of intelligent transportation systems for sub-10ms transmission delay.

Furthermore, ZTE's innovative solution that builds MEC applications into the OLT, can realize MEC functions while saving AO resources, avoiding complicated AO reconstruction, and facilitating network deployment.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.