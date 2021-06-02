02.06.2021 10:15:00

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today:

About ZTO

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

