(RTTNews) - Chinese logistics services provider ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO, 2057.HK), on Wednesday reported higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with the prior year period, supported by increased revenue.

Further, the firm reaffirmed its full-year parcel volume guidance.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to RMB 2.55 billion or RMB 3.20 per share from RMB 2.52 billion or RMB 3.10 per share in the prior year quarter.

Earnings excluding special items was RMB 2.55 billion or RMB 3.20 per share, compared with RMB 2.49 billion or RMB 3.06 per share in the previous year quarter.

Income from operations increased 23.8 percent to RMB 2.98 billion from RMB 2.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA also rose to RMB 4.10 billion from RMB 3.62 billion in the previous year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 4.10 billion, up 14.3 percent compared with RMB 3.58 billion a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 21 percent to RMB 14.36 billion from RMB 11.86 billion in the previous year quarter.

Parcel volume increased 7 percent to 10.24 billion parcels from 9.57 billion parcels in the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead for the full year, the company continues to expect parcel volume growth of 6 percent to 10 percent year over year, representing a volume range of 40.8 billion to 42.4 billion parcels.

In overnight activity on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.19 percent higher at $20.57, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.24 percent higher.

In Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.25 percent higher at HKD163.20.

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