18.10.2019 03:00:00

ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 15, 2019

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 14:00 (local time), at JW Marriott Hotel Macau,Galaxy Macau™, Estrada da Baía da Nossa Senhora da Esperanca s/n, COTAI, Taipa, Macao SAR, China. The record date is October 21, 2019.

A notice of the AGM describing the matters to be considered during the meeting is available via the AGM link in the News & Events section at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Phone: +86 21 6978 7037

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-express-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-november-15-2019-300940555.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zurück. Der DAX schloss etwas tiefer. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB