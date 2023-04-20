|
20.04.2023 13:45:00
ZTO Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
SHANGHAI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 20, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@zto.com.
The Company has also today published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301802954.html
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.03.23
|Ausblick: ZTO Express (Cayman) A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ZTO Express (Cayman) A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.22
|Ausblick: ZTO Express (Cayman) A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ZTO Express (Cayman) A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.22
|Ausblick: ZTO Express (Cayman) A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ZTO Express (Cayman) A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.22
|Ausblick: ZTO Express (Cayman) A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ZTO Express (Cayman) A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|26,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.