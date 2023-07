Zuckerberg Trains With UFC Champion, Muscling Up For Musk: 'No Fugazi With Mark The Shark'

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

It seems like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking the potential cage fight with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pretty seriously.What Happened: Zuckerberg has been training with Israel Adesanya, the current Middleweight UFC champion. After the workout, Adesanya posted a series of photos with the Meta CEO on the Threads app and captioned an Instagram post, “No fugazi with Mark The Shark.”Adesanya, known for his 24-2-0 professional MMA career, has a string of victories against other top contenders including Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum. He’s a triple threat — mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer — with multiple championships in all three disciplines.The unlikely partnership came as Musk gears up for the rumored cage fight.The Tesla CEO has been spotted training with UFC legend ...Full story available on Benzinga.com