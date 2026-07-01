Züblin Aktie
WKN DE: A2AFKR / ISIN: CH0312309682
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01.07.2026 17:45:15
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
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Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant Article 53 LR - Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
At the 37th Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2026, a total of 2’956’197 votes were represented (89.1% of the share capital). The Annual General Meeting supported all of the Board of Directors' proposals:
The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next Annual General Meeting in 2027.
* * * * * * *
Further information
Further Information is also available at www.zueblin.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
|Hardturmstrasse 76
|8005 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 206 29 39
|Fax:
|+41 44 206 29 38
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zueblin.ch
|Internet:
|www.zueblin.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0312309682
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2358274
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2358274 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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