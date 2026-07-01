Züblin Aktie

Züblin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AFKR / ISIN: CH0312309682

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.07.2026 17:45:15

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

01-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant Article 53 LR - Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Zurich, 01 July 2026

At the 37th Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2026, a total of 2’956’197 votes were represented (89.1% of the share capital). The Annual General Meeting supported all of the Board of Directors' proposals:

  • The 2025/26 Annual Report and the 2025/26 Compensation Report were approved, and the auditor's reports were acknowledged.
  • The retained loss is carried forward to the new account.
  • The proposal for a tax-free distribution of CHF 2.25 per registered share from the statutory capital contribution reserve was accepted.
  • The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability for their activities in the 2025/26 financial year.
  • The following members were elected to the Board of Directors: Yves Rossier (to date), Frédéric Königsegg (new) and Marc Zollinger (new).
  • Frédéric Königsegg was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Yves Rossier (to date), Frédéric Königsegg (new) and Marc Zollinger (new) were elected to the NCC.
  • Adtrexa AG was elected as the independent proxy.
  • SWA Swiss Auditors AG was elected as the auditors.
  • The maximum compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management until the next AGM was approved.

The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next Annual General Meeting in 2027.

* * * * * * *

Further information
Patrick Zingg, Head Investor Relations
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG, Hardturmstrasse 76, 8005 Zürich
Tel. +41 44 206 29 39
E-Mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch

Further Information is also available at www.zueblin.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Hardturmstrasse 76
8005 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 206 29 39
Fax: +41 44 206 29 38
E-mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch
Internet: www.zueblin.ch
ISIN: CH0312309682
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2358274

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2358274  01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Züblin (Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG)

mehr Nachrichten