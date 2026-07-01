Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting



01-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant Article 53 LR - Züblin Immobilien Holding AG

Zurich, 01 July 2026 At the 37th Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2026, a total of 2’956’197 votes were represented (89.1% of the share capital). The Annual General Meeting supported all of the Board of Directors' proposals: The 2025/26 Annual Report and the 2025/26 Compensation Report were approved, and the auditor's reports were acknowledged.

The retained loss is carried forward to the new account.

The proposal for a tax-free distribution of CHF 2.25 per registered share from the statutory capital contribution reserve was accepted.

The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability for their activities in the 2025/26 financial year.

The following members were elected to the Board of Directors: Yves Rossier (to date), Frédéric Königsegg (new) and Marc Zollinger (new).

Frédéric Königsegg was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Yves Rossier (to date), Frédéric Königsegg (new) and Marc Zollinger (new) were elected to the NCC.

Adtrexa AG was elected as the independent proxy.

SWA Swiss Auditors AG was elected as the auditors.

The maximum compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management until the next AGM was approved. The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next Annual General Meeting in 2027. * * * * * * * Further information

Patrick Zingg, Head Investor Relations

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG, Hardturmstrasse 76, 8005 Zürich

Tel. +41 44 206 29 39

E-Mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch Further Information is also available at www.zueblin.ch

End of Inside Information