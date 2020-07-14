Zuellig Pharma appoints John Graham as new CEO

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia, announces the appointment of John Graham as its new CEO. John will run the US$13 billion business and lead the team across 13 markets in Asia.

He joined Zuellig Pharma in 2018 to oversee the development and growth of Zuellig Pharma's Commercial Solutions business, spearheading the growth of its marketing, sales, business development and regulatory services. He takes over the helm from former CEO John Davison who retired at the end of last month.

John has over three decades of industry experience in biotech, pharmaceuticals, strategy consulting and healthcare investment banking across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the United States. He previously held various senior global leadership positions at Aventis, Genzyme and Ernst & Young, as well as the role of CEO at Menarini Asia-Pacific based in Singapore, where he established the company's Asia-Pacific commercial footprint.

"John brings with him a strong track record of strategic and operational leadership through the various global roles he has held. In his time with Zuellig Pharma, John has also driven unparalleled success in the Commercial Solutions business. We look forward to working closely with him to continue to transform the organisation and execute our exciting growth plans," said Patrick Davies, Chairman of Zuellig Pharma.

"Over the next few years, my goal is to transform Zuellig Pharma into a major integrated healthcare business that is indispensable to industry stakeholders and has a major impact on society. Together, we will continue to pursue our mission to make healthcare more accessible through providing world-class, innovative solutions to our partners and customers in distribution, commercial and digital technology," said John.

John assumed his new role on 1 July this year and is based in Zuellig Pharma's headquarters in Singapore.

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, commercial and digital services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region.

The company started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with 12,000 employees. We serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with more than 500 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payors manage healthcare costs.

