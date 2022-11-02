|
02.11.2022 17:51:13
Zug Estates acquires Renggli Holding AG
|
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules
Retroactively with effect on 1 October 2022, Zug Estates Holding AG is acquiring 100% of the shares of Renggli Holding AG, domiciled in Zug, which owns 12 properties in the Zug and Rotkreuz area.
The acquired real estate portfolio, with a residential property share of nearly 50% and value of around CHF 110 million, includes a business property in Zug as well as a 19,000 m² development site with residential and commercial properties in Rotkreuz that is directly adjacent to the Suurstoffi site. Annual rental income amounts to more than CHF 2.6 million and the vacancy rate on 30 September 2022 was at around 0.2%.
Patrik Stillhart, CEO of Zug Estates Holding AG, is thrilled about this acquisition and explains: The properties of Renggli Holding AG perfectly supplement our portfolio, which focuses on central, well-connected locations in the Canton of Zug. The site we acquired in Rotkreuz, in particular, has attractive development potential.
