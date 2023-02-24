|
24.02.2023 06:30:30
Zug Estates Group records very pleasing annual results
|
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Thanks to a broadly diversified portfolio in terms of uses and the major recovery in the hotel and catering sector, the last financial year was very positive for the Zug Estates Group.
The economic environment changed considerably in 2022. Sharply increasing prices for raw materials and energy, rising Inflation and higher interest rates prompted uncertainty. At the same time, many sectors experienced a highly dynamic development following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. This led to a strong recovery in demand for leased space, particularly for office and commercial space, as well as strong growth in revenues at properties with hotels and catering operations.
Zug Estates generated very encouraging results in this market environment. Property income rose and the vacancy rate was reduced substantially. Revenues in the hotel & catering segment recovered markedly over the previous year, which had still been shaped strongly by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income of CHF 39.8 million was generated in the 2022 financial year. This was CHF 35.8 million or 47.3% below the prior-year figure of CHF 75.6 million, with the decline attributable in full to higher revaluation effects as well as the sale of the property at Hofstrasse 1a/b in Zug in the previous year. At CHF 33.8 million, net income excluding revaluation and special effects was up by 6.3% or CHF 2.0 million compared to CHF 31.8 million in the previous year.
Encouraging increase in operating revenue and key operating indicators
Hotel & catering income rose substantially from CHF 8.4 million in the previous year to CHF 14.7 million, a year-on-year increase of CHF 6.3 million or 75.3%. Whereas international travel restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the two previous years, the last six months of the reporting period brought a recovery that was better than expected. This produced year-end results that were nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Gross operating profit (GOP) amounted to 37.9% compared to 25.8% in the previous year.
Operating revenue increased by CHF5.9million or 7.9%, from CHF 74.2 million to CHF 80.1 million.
Despite the increase in income, property expenses remained nearly on a par with the previous year, increasing just slightly by CHF 0.2 million or 2.2%, from CHF 7.6 million to CHF 7.8 million.
Operating income before depreciation and revaluation rose by 6.0% or CHF 2.8 million, from CHF 46.9 million to CHF 49.7 million.
The high occupancy rate meant that a revaluation gain of CHF 6.8 million could be booked again in 2022; this corresponds to around 0.4% of the value of all of all investment properties in the portfolio as at 31 December 2022. A flattening of the market trend due to a higher interest rate environment did not lead to any further reductions in the discount rate. As a result, the revaluation gain amounted to CHF 35.6 million, which was 84.0% below the previous years high figure of CHF 42.4 million.
The sale of a property outside our two sites in the previous year also generated a non-recurring gain on sale before tax of CHF 7.3 million.
Due to the revaluation and special effects mentioned, EBIT was down by CHF 40.2 million or 43.1%, from CHF 93.2 million to CHF 53.0 million.
With average interest rates remaining unchanged, financial expense rose slightly as a result of acquisitions from CHF 7.5 million to CHF 7.8 million, an increase of CHF 0.3 million or 3.5% over the previous year.
Portfolio expanded through the acquisition of Renggli Holding AG
The Group was also able to acquire another 0.75% co-ownership share of the Miteigentümergemeinschaft (MEG) Metalli in the second half of 2022. This increased the company's co-ownership share of MEG Metalli to 75.25%. A total of CHF 123.2 million was invested in the portfolio's expansion and development during the reporting period (previous year: CHF 8.6 million). The portfolios market value rose by 7.6%, from CHF 1.70 billion to CHF 1.83 billion, due to investments made and revaluation effects.
Vacancy rate down substantially to 1.6%
The vast majority of new leases related to office space at the Suurstoffi site. One of these was the S6 property with 4500 m2 of rentable space, which was leased to Utopia Music AG in the first half of 2022. In the second half of 2022, Amgen extended its lease by five years for two of four storeys, or around 2000 m2 of space, at the S22 property. Follow-up leases have already been concluded with Gambit Consulting AG and Axians Informa Schweiz AG for the two storeys that Amgen relinquished as at 31 January 2023. Additionally, one floor of the S14 property was leased to GSK Consumer Healthcare Schweiz AG and space totalling around 2300 m2 at the S2 and S41 sites was leased to the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.
Further key steps in the implementation of the sustainability strategy
In addition to reducing its operational greenhouse gas emissions, Zug Estates has also set its sights on increasing the amount of self-generated electricity even further. During the period under review from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, the solar panels at the Suurstoffi site produced 1140 MWh of energy, equivalent to the average consumption of 250 single-family homes. The first six houses at the City Centre site in Zug were also equipped with a solar installation in autumn 2022, which increased the installed photovoltaic capacity from 1531 to 1672 kWp.
Further development of the Metalli Living Space and the S43/45 construction project
The construction project for the S43/45 site in Rotkreuz is currently being revised. Drawing on the findings of leasing activities in the past two years and the change in tenant needs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, this revision is largely about increasing the flexibility of use. We currently plan to submit a project change request to the municipality of Risch Rotkreuz in the summer of 2023. Independent of the project revision work, an ongoing effort is being made to market those spaces.
Equity ratio remains solid
Interest-bearing debt, on the other hand, rose by CHF 99.4 million or 17.7%, from CHF 561.1 million to CHF 660.5 million. Interest-bearing debt as a percentage of total assets therefore amounted to 36.9% compared to 33.8% in the previous year. The average maturity of this debt declined slightly to 3.4 years (previous year: 3.6 years), whereby the average interest rate for the period for interest-bearing debt remained unchanged at 1.3%.
A bond in the amount of CHF 100.0 million that was due to expire was replaced by another green bond on 17 February 2022. After becoming the first listed real estate company in Switzerland to issue a green bond in 2019, another issue has made Zug Estates the first listed real estate company in Switzerland to switch to green financing products for its entire bond portfolio. With a maturity of just over seven years and a coupon of 0.75%, the new bond was concluded in a very favourable interest rate environment.
Dividend increase and change in the board of directors
After serving on the board of directors for ten years, Armin Meier will not stand for re-election at the general meeting of shareholders. Drawing on his extensive strategic and operational leadership experience in a variety of sectors, he made a very valuable contribution toward the Zug Estates Groups successful and long-term development. We are very grateful to him for this. The board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting of shareholders that Joëlle Zimmerli be elected as a new member. With PhDs in sociology and planning, she deals intensively with topics related to urban development and frequently sits on the juries of architectural competitions. Among other things, she is a member of the board of directors in the Green Building Association Switzerland and she ideally complements the board with her skills and knowledge.
Outlook for 2023
In the hotel & catering segment, we expect the recovery seen in the second half of 2022 to continue. However due to the overall refurbishment project scheduled to start at the Bären site in April 2023 as well as the renovation of all catering and conference spaces at Parkhotel, which is scheduled to take place from June to October 2023, we expect income to fall slightly short of that of the previous year. Since reconstruction work in 2023 will have a noticeably negative impact on the GOP margin and electricity costs will be considerably higher, we assume that the results from this segment will be much lower.
All in all, we expect net income excluding revaluation and special effects to be slightly lower in the 2023 financial year.
Reporting from 24February2023
You can access the detailed report on the 2022 financial year by visiting our website:
A press conference on our annual results is being held in German at 11:00 a.m. today at the Parkhotel Zug. Patrik Stillhart (CEO) and Mirko Käppeli (CFO) will be presenting the annual results for 2022 and answering questions afterwards. For the first time, we have arranged this press conference as a hybrid event, which means you can access it via Zoom if you cant make it in person. Online attendees will also be able to ask questions.
Please register for the press conference via the link below. We look forward to welcoming you to the press conference in person or online.
https://zugestates.ch/en/stories/balance-sheet-press-conference-2023
Downloads:
Important dates:
For further information, please contact:
About Zug Estates
Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zug Estates Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 12
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 10 10
|E-mail:
|ir@zugestates.ch
|Internet:
|www.zugestates.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0148052126, CH0148052118
|Valor:
|A1J0M6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1567577
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1567577 24-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zug Estates AG (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Zug Estates Group records very pleasing annual results (EQS Group)
|
24.02.23
|Sehr erfreuliches Jahresergebnis der Zug Estates Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|Zug Estates acquires Renggli Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|Zug Estates übernimmt die Renggli Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|Zug Estates erhöht Konzerngewinn dank Erfolgen in beiden Geschäftssegmenten (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|Zug Estates achieves increase in net profit thanks to successes in both operating segments (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Welcoming Utopia Music AG to the Suurstoffi site (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Utopia Music AG mietet sich auf dem Suurstoffi-Areal ein (EQS Group)