Zuitte Launches Its All-in-One Software Suite Built for Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs

GOLD COAST, Australia, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuitte is a powerful all-in-one software suite built for entrepreneurs (by entrepreneurs) to run their businesses from one single app with one single monthly fee. With 50+ powerful tools that help everyday entrepreneurs run and grow their businesses, Zuitte eliminates the need for multiple software subscriptions. With tools like Social Media management, CRM, Accounting, Facebook Messenger Bots, URL shortener, website analytics, a full email client that matches Mail Chimp and much more. Zuitte has provided an alternative to almost every standalone app essential to running an online business in 2019, then matched or exceeded its power, all within the suite of tools that is Zuitte.

Zuitte was built by two entrepreneurs tired of paying for multiple apps that require different accounts and paying a small fortune for multiple monthly subscription fees. Over the past 12 months, Nigel and Mat, with the help of a small development team, have painstakingly created all the key tools and apps required to run a online business, big or small, and put them in one place, with one monthly fee. Launching in July 2019, Nigel and Mat hope to grow a following around their core values with Zuitte, by offering powerful apps in a simple, cost-effective and powerful setting. Nigel and Mat hope to cause a stir in the entrepreneur community and show entrepreneurs that they can save money and time while still having access to some of the most powerful tools available.

A full breakdown of Zuitte's features can be seen here: https://zuitte.com/software/ and here https://zuitte.com.

Zuitte has been launched at a special price of $79 USD per month, with a free 15-day trial. Regular pricing of $99 USD per month will begin in September 2019 when the launch special ends.

Zuitte also offers a very strong and attractive affiliate incentive. Entrepreneurs can look to make a significant side income with a commission of 40% of all new paid customers. All Zuitte users are automatically signed up to the affiliate program and can promote Zuitte by visiting the Affiliate Hub and creating a custom trackable link. Affiliates are paid 40% of all new paying customers they bring to Zuitte for a full 3 months.

Links:

Website: https://zuitte.com

Video 1 (Short): https://youtu.be/JKT9glOUQxg

Video 2 (Full): https://youtu.be/brI0dMiqpP0

Contact:

Email: mat@zuitte.com

SOURCE Zuitte