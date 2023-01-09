Zumba® Marks Big Return to Consumer Products with Launch of Zumba® 6 Week Transformation Program

The World's Largest Fitness Brand will Release the First-of-its-Kind Digital Product on January 9

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumba® Fitness announced today it will return to the consumer product space with the launch of the Zumba 6 Week Transformation Program, a fun and easy solution to lose weight. Often referred to as "exercise in disguise," Zumba has helped thousands of people around the world shed pounds and it was the reason why many people would seek out the fitness brand. However, stories and studies emerged of Zumba helping to reduce anxiety, depression and stress, showing more holistic results of the class. This product is a reflection of how Zumba helps people today, the merging of physical and emotional exercise and support.

"When Zumba first made its way into people's hearts, it was through their living room via infomercials and DVDs you could purchase. And while there is nothing like the energy and joy of a Zumba class experience, we're returning to our roots, in a sense," shared Zumba Chief Marketing Officer Carolina Moraes. "We've carefully crafted an at-home, digital, 6-week program that continues to solidify Zumba as a partner in personal transformation, mind, body and soul."

The Zumba 6 Week Transformation Program includes:

On-Demand Workouts , tailored to make you sweat while having fun. Each video provides different intensity levels to meet you wherever you are in your fitness journey.

, tailored to make you sweat while having fun. Each video provides different intensity levels to meet you wherever you are in your fitness journey. Mindfulness Guidance provided by life + health coach Kass Martin , with weekly tools and activities to keep you motivated, grounded and forever nurturing your soul.

provided by life + health coach , with weekly tools and activities to keep you motivated, grounded and forever nurturing your soul. A Nutrition Plan crafted by Nutritionist, Dietician + Chef Lisa Dorfman with expert coaching on how to nourish your body, plus a recipe library of over 60 pages.

crafted by Nutritionist, Dietician + Chef with expert coaching on how to nourish your body, plus a recipe library of over 60 pages. Community Accountability Group: A private space to connect with the coaches and those who have also made the commitment to transform.

Over the last 21 years, Zumba has sold more than 25 million DVDs and is credited as one of the pioneers in the home fitness industry. The Zumba 6 Week Transformation Program is available now for $89.00. Visit www.Zumba6week.com to learn more and purchase.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba® is the largest branded fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. The Zumba lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com . Follow us on TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

