Zumiez Aktie

Zumiez für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0EATL / ISIN: US9898171015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 14:25:26

Zumiez 9-Week Sales Improve, Revises Q4 Guidance; Stock Up Over 6% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories, on Monday reported a rise in sales for the nine-week period. In addition, the company has revised its fourth-quarter guidance.

For the 9-week period to January 3, the retailer recorded a comparable sales growth of 2.9%, when compared with the same period of last fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, Zumiez now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.10, higher than the prior guidance of $0.97 to $1.07 per share. This reflects stronger product margins in Europe and North America as well as expense management.

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects sales of $287 million to $290 million, compared with the previous outlook of $291 million to $296 million. This revision reflects softer international sales.

On average, analysts polled forecast Zumiez to record earnings of $1.03 per share, on revenue of $294.34 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.  

ZUMZ was up by 6.86% at $27.66 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zumiez Inc.

mehr Nachrichten