06.04.2022 07:00:22
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
Zur Rose Group AG today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022. This year's General Meeting will again be held without shareholders attending in person. Shareholders can exercise their rights only via the independent proxy.
Proposal for creation of authorized capital and increase of the conditional capital
Election of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with the complete agenda is available at "zurrosegroup.com" | "Investors & Media" | "General Meeting of Shareholders" or at the following link: Annual General Meeting. The voting results will be published after the General Meeting.
Media contact
Agenda
Zur Rose Group
With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, as well as digital services relating to marketplaces, ecosystems, technology and telemedicine. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up and extending its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Its ambition is to provide customer-centred health journeys so people are offered optimum supply and a range of medication and treatment options. By doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.
The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.
