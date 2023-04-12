|
12.04.2023 07:00:11
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023
|
Zur Rose Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Frauenfeld, 12 April 2023
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023
The Zur Rose Group has today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023.
In addition to the standard agenda items and the formal implementation of the revised Swiss Corporate Law, the Board of Directors proposes the creation of a capital band to replace the authorised capital with an upper limit of 120 per cent of the registered share capital. An additional proposal is the creation of new conditional capital for financing and other purposes of 20 per cent of the share capital. With this, the Board of Directors would like to maintain the financial flexibility of the Zur Rose Group for opportunities as they arise. The two proposals are linked by limiting the total increase authority of the Board of Directors to 20 per cent and its authority to exclude subscription or preemptive rights to 10 per cent (so-called cumulative dilution cap).
For the envisaged structure of the employee participation plans, the Board of Directors also proposes to increase the conditional capital for employee participation again to just under 3 per cent of the share capital.
With the sale of the Swiss business to Medbase, the Zur Rose brand will also be transferred. Though, Zur Rose Group AG has the right to continue using the brand during a transitional period. In this context, the Board of Directors proposes that Zur Rose Group AG be renamed to DocMorris AG the core brand for the B2C business in Germany.
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with the complete agenda is available at the following link: https://ir.zurrosegroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meeting
Zur Rose Group
