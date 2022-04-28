|
28.04.2022 18:19:51
Zur Rose Group AG: Shareholders approve all proposals
Zur Rose Group AG
Annual General Meeting 2022 of Zur Rose Group AG
Shareholders approve all proposals
The 29th Annual General Meeting of Zur Rose Group AG took place today. It was again held without the personal participation of shareholders. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. In total, 4,204,997 shareholder votes, corresponding to 37.1 per cent of the share capital or 62.7 per cent of the voting capital, were represented by the independent proxy.
The shareholders approved the management report, the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021, the appropriation of the balance sheet result, and ratified the actions of the Board of Directors and Executive Board from liability for their activities in the year under review. All proposals concerning the elections and re-elections to the Board of Directors and the Compensation and Nomination Committee were approved. Walter Oberhänsli was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Rongrong Hu as a member of the Board of Directors and both were elected to the Compensation and Nomination Committee. The former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Stefan Feuerstein, is now serving as Vice Chairman. The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed maximum total amounts of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. In addition, the compensation report for the financial year 2021 was approved in a consultative vote. Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as auditors for a further term of office of one year. As of the next Annual General Meeting, Buis Bürgi AG, Zurich, will act as independent proxy.
Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposals to create authorised share capital in the amount of 30 per cent of the registered share capital and to increase the conditional share capital for financing and other purposes to 20 per cent of the registered share capital. At the same time, they resolved that the upper limit of shares that can be issued under the restriction or exclusion of subscription rights or advanced subscription rights be limited to 10 per cent of the registered share capital. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the increase of the conditional capital for employee participations to 1.79 per cent of the registered share capital.
The minutes with the detailed voting results as well as a video message from Prof. Stefan Feuerstein and Walter Oberhänsli on the handover as Chairman will be available from 29 April, 2022 onwards at "zurrosegroup.com > Investors & Media > Annual General Meeting" or under this Link.
Zur Rose Group
With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, as well as digital services relating to marketplaces, ecosystems, technology and telemedicine. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up and extending its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Its ambition is to provide customer-centred health journeys so people are offered optimum supply and a range of medication and treatment options. By doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.
The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.
1339013 28.04.2022
