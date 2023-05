Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the sale of its Swiss business to Migros



04-May-2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frauenfeld, 4 May 2023

Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the sale of its Swiss business to Migros

The Zur Rose Group has successfully completed the sale of its Swiss business to the Migros subsidiary Medbase today. As the new owner of the Zur Rose Switzerland business, Medbase is taking over all the Zur Rose Group's operational units in Switzerland (excluding land and properties) with all employees.

In view of the future strategic focus on the B2C core business, the Board of Directors proposes to today's Annual General Meeting to rename Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG. With DocMorris Germany's best-known health platform the Group is strongly positioned in Germany and other European countries.

Investors and analyst contact

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications

Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

4 May 2023 Annual General Meeting 17 August 2023 2023 Half-Year Results (11 a.m. CEST: Conference Call/Webcast) 19 October 2023 Q3/2023 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss-based Zur Rose Group is well positioned in the fields of e-commerce pharmacy, marketplace and professional health with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. As Germany's largest e-commerce pharmacy, it operates DocMorris, the best-known health platform. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of 27 million parcels per year. In Southern Europe, the Group operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products. With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world for everyone to manage their health in one click. In 2022, about 2,700 employees in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France generated an external revenue of CHF 1,837 million serving around 10 million active customers. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.