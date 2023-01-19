|
Zur Rose Group: Revenue target 2022 achieved, EBITDA better than expected
Zur Rose Group: Revenue target 2022 achieved, EBITDA better than expected
EBITDA break-even programme on track
Lower revenue level in line with plans
As a result of the consistent focus on profitability, revenue in Germany declined by 27.4 per cent in local currency terms or 32.7 per cent in Group currency terms to CHF 237.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year. This was due to the absence of the campaign-related sales boost in the same quarter of the previous year and reduced marketing expenses, effects from the integration and logistics measures in connection with the transfer of the medpex and Eurapon brands as well as effects of the drug shortages. Due to the focus on potential e-prescription customers, especially those with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers of the Zur Rose Group decreased by around 800,000 to 10.4 million[2] at the end of December 2022 compared to the end of September 2022. For the full year 2022, external revenue amounted to CHF 1,086.9 million (minus 12.2 per cent in local currency terms or minus 18.4 per cent in Group currency terms), of which the reduction in revenue based on paper prescriptions amounted to 11.8 per cent in local currency terms to CHF 215 million.
In Switzerland, the growth trend continued in the fourth quarter in all business areas and especially in the doctors' wholesale business. Revenue rose significantly by 7.7 per cent to CHF 182.2 million. The online pharmacy was able to retain the additional customers acquired during the pandemic and developed as expected. For the full year 2022, revenue increased by 9.5 per cent to CHF 686.8 million, significantly outperforming the market growth (plus 6.1 per cent, IQVIA).
Revenue in the Southern European marketplace business also developed according to plan as a result of the continued strong focus on marketing efficiency. In the fourth quarter, it amounted to CHF 15.5 million (minus 27.9 per cent in local currency terms or 33.3 per cent in Group currency terms) and for the full year to CHF 70.7 million (minus 7.1 per cent in local currency terms or minus 13.7 per cent in Group currency terms).
Measures to increase the use of e-prescription and gematik app in Germany
Outlook
The Annual Report 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023, together with an outlook for 2023.
External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
Zur Rose Group
[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
[2] Customers supplied by the Zur Rose Group, either directly or through its partners.
