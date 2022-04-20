Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

20.04.2022 / 07:00





Frauenfeld, 20 April 2022 Press release

Zur Rose Group sees revenue perform as expected in the first quarter of 2022

In the first quarter of 2022 the Zur Rose Group generated growth in external revenue[1] of 1.6 per cent year-on-year in local currency terms, in line with expectations.

In a German OTC online market that declined 9 per cent in total in the first quarter (Sempora[2]), the percentage growth in revenue from non-prescription medications under the DocMorris brand was in double digits. The overall performance of the Germany segment was negatively affected by the decline in revenue from paper prescriptions, which saw a percentage fall in the mid-teens. Looking to the launch of e-prescriptions, there has been a steady acceleration in the number filled since the start of the year in the ongoing test phase - both at gematik, which saw 9,970,[3] and in the Germany segment of the Zur Rose Group, which had dispensed around 350 as at 19 April 2022.

In Switzerland, Zur Rose grew revenue in the first quarter by a powerful 9.9 per cent. This performance was driven by both the progressive normalisation of the coronavirus situation, which affected the physicians and online business, and the encouraging demand in Specialty Care for specialist assistance with complex medication treatments.

In the Europe segment the Zur Rose Group posted revenue growth of 5.2 per cent in local currency terms in the first quarter. The deliberate reduction of expenditure on marketing in particular in favour of technology and the launch of e-prescriptions in Germany was reflected in revenue as expected.

The number of active customers[4] increased year-on-year by one million to 12.1 million.

Management confirms the revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2022 and the medium-term EBITDA margin target communicated on 24 March 2022.

Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited) 1.1.-31.3.2022 1.1.-31.3.2021 Change Zur Rose Group external revenue 493.4 502.7 -1.8% Zur Rose Group external revenue, in local currency 1.6% Zur Rose Group 418.9 420.9 -0.5% Zur Rose Group, in local currency 2.7%

Markets Germany external revenue 313.7 337.2 -7.0% Germany external revenue, in local currency -2.1% Germany 239.3 255.5 -6.3% Germany, in local currency -1.4% Switzerland 161.5 147.0 9.9% Europe 19.9 19.9 0.0% Europe, in local currency 5.2%

External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.

Investors and analyst contact

Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications

Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

18 August 2022 Half-Year Results

20 October 2022 Q3 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand, DocMorris, and employs more than 2,400 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. Now serving more than 12 million active customers in core European markets, Zur Rose generated external revenue of CHF 2,034 million in 2021.

With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, as well as digital services relating to marketplaces, ecosystems, technology and telemedicine. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up and extending its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Its ambition is to provide customer-centred health journeys so people are offered optimum supply and a range of medication and treatment options. By doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.

The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.



[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them

[2] Source: Sempora

[3] Source: gematik

[4] Customers supplied by the Zur Rose Group, either directly or through its partners.