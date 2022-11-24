|
|Frauenfeld, 24 November 2022
|Press release
Zur Rose Group takes next step towards profitability and further reduces complexity in Germany
In future, Eurapon's customers will be supplied with over-the-counter and prescription (Rx) medicines by the DocMorris pharmacy from the new logistics centre in Heerlen on request. The Zur Rose Group will close its logistics site Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH in Bremen on 31 December 2022 and discontinue the Eurapon brand. In doing so, the Group is further reducing complexity in the Germany segment and is taking another important step towards profitability.
The decision was taken by mutual agreement with pharmacist Kubilay Talu, the owner of Euro Apo-theke. The associated online business and thus also the online shop eurapon.de will be closed in mid-December 2022. The Zur Rose Group is offering all pharmaceutical staff employed at the Bremen site, including those from the online pharmacy business of Euro Apotheke, continued employment in Heerlen. The company is voluntarily offering individual severance packages to the about 90 employees of Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH affected by the closure as part of its social responsibility.
