24.11.2022 17:45:05

Zur Rose Group takes next step towards profitability and further reduces complexity in Germany

Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Zur Rose Group takes next step towards profitability and further reduces complexity in Germany

24.11.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

 
Frauenfeld, 24 November 2022
Press release
 

Zur Rose Group takes next step towards profitability and further reduces complexity in Germany

In future, Eurapon's customers will be supplied with over-the-counter and prescription (Rx) medicines by the DocMorris pharmacy from the new logistics centre in Heerlen on request. The Zur Rose Group will close its logistics site Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH in Bremen on 31 December 2022 and discontinue the Eurapon brand. In doing so, the Group is further reducing complexity in the Germany segment and is taking another important step towards profitability.

The decision was taken by mutual agreement with pharmacist Kubilay Talu, the owner of Euro Apo-theke. The associated online business and thus also the online shop eurapon.de will be closed in mid-December 2022. The Zur Rose Group is offering all pharmaceutical staff employed at the Bremen site, including those from the online pharmacy business of Euro Apotheke, continued employment in Heerlen. The company is voluntarily offering individual severance packages to the about 90 employees of Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH affected by the closure as part of its social responsibility.

Investors and analyst contact
Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda
19 January 2023 Sales 2022
23 March 2023 2022 Full-Year Results and Outlook 2023
20 April 2023 Q1/2023 Trading Update
4 May 2023 Annual General Meeting
17 August 2023 2023 Half-Year Results
19 October 2023 Q3/2023 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group
The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europes largest online pharmacy and one of the leading wholesale suppliers to medical doctors in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in southern Europe. The company is internationally present with strong brands including DocMorris, Germany's best-known health platform. With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services in the fields of e-commerce pharmacy, marketplace and professional health. In doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world for everyone to manage their health in one click. In 2021, about 2,400 employees in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France generated an external revenue of CHF 2,034 million serving more than 11 million active customers. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1496573

 
End of News EQS News Service

1496573  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496573&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zur Rose AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zur Rose AGmehr Analysen

15.11.22 Zur Rose Sell Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.22 Zur Rose Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.22 Zur Rose Underperform Credit Suisse Group
24.10.22 Zur Rose Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.10.22 Zur Rose Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zur Rose AG 91,60 0,00% Zur Rose AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Black Friday: US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen