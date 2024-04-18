Zura Bio Announces Private Placement Of $112 MLn Of Class A Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Zura Bio Ltd. (ZURA) announced on Thursday that it has inked subscription agreements for a private placement for expected gross proceeds of around $112.5 million.

Under the terms, the drug maker has agreed to sell around 20.1 million Class A shares at $3.108 per share, and, in lieu of Class A ordinary shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to a total of 16.1 million Class A shares at $3.107 per pre-funded warrant.

Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, and will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full.

The private placement, expected to close on April 22, is being conducted and priced to satisfy the minimum price requirement of Nasdaq rules.

In addition, anticipated proceeds from the private placement are expected to boost the development of tibulizumab, ZB-106, including the planned Phase 2 clinical trial in systemic sclerosis or SSc, the initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating tibulizumab for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa or HS.

The combination of anticipated net proceeds with existing cash and cash equivalents is expected to support operations through 2027.

The private placement is led by Access Biotechnology and a life sciences-focused institutional investor, as well as RA Capital Management, Deep Track Capital, Great Point Partners, and others.

ZURA was trading up by 15.335 percent at $3.610 on the Nasdaq.