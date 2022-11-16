Zurich Insurance Further Raises Financial Targets For 2023-2025

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) Wednesday announced new financial targets for the next three years, from 2023 to 2025.

The company projects business operating profit after tax return on equity or BOPAT ROE in excess of 20 percent.

Compound organic growth in earnings per share is expected to be 8 percent per year with selective top-line growth and continued strong risk selection and expense discipline.

The company further aims to deliver continued high levels of cash remittances, which are expected to be in excess of $13.5 billion over the three years. It plans to retain its strong capital position with a target Swiss Solvency Test or SST ratio of at least 160 percent.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said, "Over the next three years, we intend to further grow our Property & Casualty margins and profits in the Life business. We expect Farmers to maintain mid-single-digit growth rates in revenues, continuing recent trends. With this business performance, and with strong expense discipline, we aim to achieve a business operating profit after tax return on equity in excess of 20 percent by 2025."

Greco added that the company will track its progress against the new targets, and that it is confident to achieve them by 2025.