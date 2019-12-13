Zurich Malaysia partners with DoctorOnCall to provide Malaysians a convenient way to manage their health

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Zurich Takaful Malaysia Berhad (Zurich Malaysia) have recently signed an agreement with leading online healthcare provider DoctorOnCall to extend complimentary* digital healthcare services to its new insurance policyholders and takaful participants. This value-added benefit provides customers with free access to online consultation with a certified doctor without having to be physically present at the clinic. Patients can also receive prescriptions following consultation and order the prescribed medication for home delivery.

Zurich Malaysia's tie-up with DoctorOnCall reflects the company's commitment to provide customer-centric solutions, services and experiences designed to meet the evolving needs of Malaysians. Zurich Malaysia Country Head, Stephen Clark, commented, "Rapid advances in technology have altered and shaped the modern lifestyle -- from communication to finances to the consumption of products and services. And with increasing demands placed on families, time is fast becoming a precious commodity. We are well-aware of these changes, and hence, we are continuously looking into solutions and value-added services that will enhance the lifestyle of our customers. Our collaboration with DoctorOnCall is in line with this mission and we believe our customers will find it a convenient platform to manage their health."

The DoctorOnCall consultation and medication delivery service comes at no extra cost for Zurich Malaysia customers who sign up for life insurance or family takaful plans, subject to terms and conditions. Customers who utilise the DoctorOnCall service are only required to pay for the medication prescribed or ordered on the website.

DoctorOnCall currently has a network of over 100 Malaysian Medical Council registered doctors and 208 pharmacies serving over 1.2 million website visitors on a monthly basis. All doctors on the DoctorOnCall roster have at least six (6) years of experience in their practice and are vetted to ensure that their Annual Practicing Certificate (APC) is up-to-date.

Maran Virumandi, co-founder and director of DoctorOnCall, said, "DoctorOnCall is on a mission to simplify access to Malaysia's top doctors and other healthcare providers in the country. Malaysia's good Internet connection and connectivity now enables us to make available Medical Phone & Video calls for patients to have consultations. This service saves valuable time and resources without sacrificing quality of healthcare, which is also more readily available through our platform. A partnership with a major industry player like Zurich helps us enhance the quality of life for Malaysians of all ages and backgrounds."

For more information on Zurich's products and services, customers can visit www.zurich.com.my or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ZurichMYS . For more information about DoctorOnCall, visit www.DoctorOnCall.com.my or call 03-84082000.

* Terms and conditions apply

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191211/2667654-1

SOURCE DoctorOnCall