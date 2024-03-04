|
04.03.2024 22:35:00
Zutari recognizes women engineers on World Engineering Day
To recognise the pivotal role of engineering in shaping our world, this year’s theme for World Engineering Day on March 4 is ‘Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World’.It showcases how engineers develop innovative solutions to address global challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Celebrating engineers raises awareness about their contributions and inspires young minds to pursue careers in engineering, ensuring a talent pipeline for future generations.Consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm Zutari showcases four exceptional women engineers from its ranks.Hirna Bhikha, Civil Engineer, Built Environment:Bhikha is the lead design engineer for civil infrastructure projects associated with residential and mixed-use developments, from concept to closeout. Her responsibilities involve designing, collaborating with professionals across various disciplines and ensuring deliverables align with Zutari’s standards.Bhikha’s advice to young women is to find a mentor for guidance, to be confident in their unique contributions and take initiative in shaping their career path. “Embrace your authenticity; you do not have to change who you are to make a powerful and lasting impact,” she said.Meaghan van der Velden, Process Engineer, Resources:This is the third year van der Velden has been a part of a team consisting of both process and mechanical engineers in the Tshwane office. She works mainly on projects in the industrial, oil and gas and petrochemical sectors.Having already worked on several projects with different teams and people, she has been on-site as the only woman present. “I have learnt to recognise my own skills and talents. “I strive to ask questions and absorb knowledge, no matter who is in the room, so that one day I may be the best engineer I can be,” she said.Vera Mpofu, Associate Engineer, Transport:Mpofu is a professional Civil Engineer specialising in traffic engineering and transport planning, forming part of a team of senior and young engineers and transport economists from different backgrounds.She is currently an Associate in the transport planning team at the Tshwane office. “My passion for making a difference is reignited when I see transport projects I worked on being implemented and making a difference, even in the smallest way, like recommending a walkway in a school vicinity,” she said.Majd Mohamed, Electrical Engineer, Energy:Working within the Transmission and Distribution) team, Mohamed mostly specialises in earthing and lightning protection studies for various energy facilities such as photovoltaic plants, battery energy storage facilities and substations. In addition, she is in involved in the design and construction management of electrical distribution projects.“We are committed to fostering the growth of younger staff, empowering them to evolve into skilled and independent engineers. The continuous learning opportunities make each day at work both rewarding and exciting, transforming what could be routine into a dynamic experience,” she said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
