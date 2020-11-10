ZVerse Releases New ZShield Ultra Face Shield

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina-based digital manufacturing company ZVerse has created its fifth face shield design, ZShield Ultra, for both high-risk environments as well as everyday wear. Mounted on an innovative eyeglass headset, ZShield Ultra is designed to be worn comfortably for many hours and provides full face coverage with a closed top to help block airborne particulates. The ZShield Ultra is now available for purchase online .

"COVID-19 remains a global threat and will leave a lasting impact on the way people interact with each other and the world. An increase in barriers, sensors, sanitizing stations, contactless transactions and of course, personal protective equipment (PPE), are just some of the changes that will be part of our society for the foreseeable future," said John Carrington, founder and CEO of ZVerse. "Our team at ZVerse is constantly rethinking traditional PPE to provide people with inventive new options that can be worn comfortably in a variety of work settings, as well as just general everyday life."

ZShield Ultra is designed for people who are tired of head-mounted shields getting tangled in their hair or creating pressure around their head. It is also compatible for people who wear traditional eyeglasses. The Ultra is made of Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), a thermoplastic polyester that provides significant chemical resistance, durability, and excellent formability for manufacturing. It is ultra-lightweight, anti-fog and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance for face shields. ZShield Ultra is ideal for workers in hospitality, education, medical, travel and quick serve restaurant environments.

All ZShield products provide a comfortable, wearable barrier that helps prevent the spray, splatter and direct transfer of respiratory droplets. ZShields also allow for clear verbal and nonverbal communication and comfort when masks or stationary sneeze guards are not practical. They are made in the USA and easy to clean with soap and water. Customers may also purchase the ZShield Cleaning Kit, which consists of anti-streaking cleaner and a microfiber cloth. ZShield Ultra users should still practice social distancing, just as they would with a face mask.

Earlier this month, ZShield was named an Innovation by Design award winner by Fast Company in the workplace category and an honoree in the best design of North America category. Since March, ZVerse has produced over four million face shields for workers across industries including healthcare, hospitality, education, beauty, food service and film. The company recently introduced new colors in its ZShield Wrap and Youth models, including a pink version that raised funds for Susan G. Komen in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

About ZVerse:

Founded by John Carrington in 2013, ZVerse is a digital manufacturing ecosystem, bridging the design gap for manufacturers at scale through its AI-enabled CAD as a Service (CADaaS) platform and certified designer network. Its modular solution of services, fully configurable to specific customer needs, disrupts the traditional manufacturing landscape with vast efficiency by providing the fastest path from idea to finished product.

In March 2020, ZVerse recognized its unique ability to mass produce face shields and contribute to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in response to the pandemic. The company has since launched a hugely successful line of face shield products, providing millions of ZShields to frontline workers, educators, restaurant owners and the community at large. ZVerse is based in Columbia, South Carolina with a network of world-class industrial engineers, suppliers and manufacturers across the U.S.

