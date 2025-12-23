|
Zydus Lifesciences, Bioeq Sign Agreement To Commercialize NUFYMCO In US
(RTTNews) - Zydus Lifesciences Limited (ZYDUSLIFE.NS), Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bioeq AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company.
The agreement deals with the licensing, supply and commercialization of Bioeq's Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor inhibitor NUFYMCO, an interchangeable biosimilar of Lucentis, for the U.S. market.
As per the terms of the deal, Bioeq will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, registration and supply of the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the commercialisation of NUFYMCO in the U.S. market.
Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, said, "Through this partnership, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to accelerate organisational growth while ensuring maximum value to patients through an expanded access to affordable ophthalmology care."
Zydus's stock closed at INR 927.80, up 1.05 percent on the National Stock Exchange.
