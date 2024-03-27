|
27.03.2024 11:00:00
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and present on April 11th at 11:45 am Eastern Time (ET).
- Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion on April 15th at 3:00 pm ET.
- Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Days Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and present on April 16th at 12:30 pm ET.
- 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on April 16th at 2:00 pm ET.
All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics across multiple novel targets in indications that represent areas of significant unmet medical need. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com??
Media Inquiries:
Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com
