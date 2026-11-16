Zymeworks Aktie
WKN DE: A2DP0F / ISIN: CA98985W1023
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16.11.2026 12:28:36
Zymeworks Authorized To Buy Back Up To $200 Mln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), a biotechnology company, said Monday that its Board has authorized a second share repurchase program of up to $200 million, which is expected to begin before the end of 2026 and run through 2028.
This follows the completion of the company's initial $125 million share buyback earlier this year.
Zymeworks currently expects to spend approximately $140 million through 2028 under the new program.
The company said the program will be funded through existing cash reserves and expected inflows, including $55 million in Roche collaboration fees and a potential $100 million TRELEGY ELLIPTA milestone payment in early 2027, subject to applicable conditions.
On the Nasdaq, Zymeworks shares closed down 0.87% at $26.24 on Friday.
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