Zymeworks Aktie

Zymeworks ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DP0F / ISIN: CA98985W1023

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16.11.2026 12:28:36

Zymeworks Authorized To Buy Back Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), a biotechnology company, said Monday that its Board has authorized a second share repurchase program of up to $200 million, which is expected to begin before the end of 2026 and run through 2028.

This follows the completion of the company's initial $125 million share buyback earlier this year.

Zymeworks currently expects to spend approximately $140 million through 2028 under the new program.

The company said the program will be funded through existing cash reserves and expected inflows, including $55 million in Roche collaboration fees and a potential $100 million TRELEGY ELLIPTA milestone payment in early 2027, subject to applicable conditions.

On the Nasdaq, Zymeworks shares closed down 0.87% at $26.24 on Friday.

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