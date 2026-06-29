Zymeworks To Acquire Theravance Biopharma For $929 Mln In Cash Deal, TBPH Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) agreed to acquire Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $929 million, offering $17.00 per share.

As per the terms of the deal, Theravance shareholders will also receive a contingent value right that entitles them to 80% of the net proceeds from any future licensing, divestiture, or other monetization of ampreloxetine completed within 10 years after the deal closes.

If no such transaction is completed before the acquisition closes, a representative designated by Theravance will work on behalf of Zymeworks for up to 12 months after closing to explore opportunities to license, divest, or otherwise monetize ampreloxetine.

Theravance said the acquisition reflects the value of its key assets, including its interest in YUPELRI, the potential milestone payment related to TRELEGY, its strong balance sheet, and its Irish tax attributes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, ZYME is trading at $23.90, down 1.04 percent, and TBPH is trading at $17.10, down 3.01 percent on the Nasdaq.