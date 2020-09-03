Zymr Expands Footprint In India - Opens A New Development Center In Bengaluru

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an increasing customer demand despite the COVID slowdown, Zymr, a full-stack cloud-native software development company headquartered in California, is immensely proud to announce a third development center in Bengaluru to accommodate the rapid growth and future expansion plans of our company.

Rooted in the city, the fourth largest technology cluster in the world after Silicon Valley, Boston, and London, the new center in Indiranagar with proximity to the Bengaluru Metro, will make Zymr easily accessible by the customers and company employees. Bengaluru is a great place to seize the opportunities to work with a diverse range of companies and bring in deep pools of talent.

Zymr specializes in delivering cutting-edge services by partnering with venture-funded startups and mid to large-scale enterprises across a variety of industries. Leveraging Silicon Valley of India as a development center is a strategic move that would strengthen Zymr's capabilities in the fastest-growing market. It would also act as a bridge to the clients who have their subsidiary at Bengaluru to help them innovate, design, and develop high-quality products that enable sustainable business success.

"The decision to expand our working operations to Bengaluru will open new vistas of business opportunities and allow us to build captivating development centers for our global customer base," said Ashok Desai, CBO and Co-Founder, Zymr.

"Thanks to Bengaluru's presence, Zymr can establish even closer ties with the clients and is better positioned to introduce our service offerings across various domains. Zymr's new office will support and service the needs of Zymr's global customers and will accommodate the company's increased growth as an emerging leader of innovative and digitally rich cloud-based development of products and solutions," added Desai.

"This center will allow us to recruit the top engineering talent. With our well-honed distributed Agile Methodology, it will provide our customers with superior cloud-native product engineering skills," said Jay Kumbhani, AVP-Software Engineering and Co-Founder, Zymr.

Foster the culture of innovation and intelligence that will maximize your business value. Become future-ready with the range of full-stack cloud-based Agile software development services offered by Zymr.

About Zymr Inc.

Zymr, Inc. is a full-stack cloud software development services company headquartered in Silicon Valley. Integrating state-of-the-art software paradigms, an Agile development culture, and global delivery centers, Zymr works with some of the most demanding venture-funded startups and mid-to-large enterprises, to render their cloud-enabled products and services. Zymr, Inc., has effectively developed 100+ cutting-edge software products and offered services to Fortune 500 companies and genre-defining technology startups. For more information about Zymr, please visit www.zymr.com.

