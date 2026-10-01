ZYUS Reports Trichomylin Shows Efficacy Signals In Cancer Pain Trial

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, ZYUS Life Sciences (ZYUS.V) reported positive topline results from the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial evaluating Trichomylin softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain.

Trichomylin is an investigational non-opioid pain treatment. Among 11 patients, 91% successfully titrated to a stable dose, with no treatment-related serious adverse events.

In seven evaluable patients, clinically relevant improvements were observed across multiple pain assessments, along with signals of reduced rescue opioid use.

ZYUS plans larger randomized trials to further evaluate Trichomylin's safety, pain efficacy and potential to reduce opioid use.

Currently, ZYUS.V is trading at CAD 0.60 without any movement on the TSX Venture Exchange.