The waste management company CleanR Grupa, based in Riga, Latvia, is issuing a bond with a volume of up to EUR 15 million (private placement). The coupon is 6.00%-7.00% p.a. +3M Euribor. The capital is to be used to increase and diversify Group revenues and EBITDA the company is planning M&A and greenfield projects. Guntars Levics, Board Member, and Linda Rirdance, Board Member and CFO, explain the strategy in an interview with BOND MAGAZINE.





BOND MAGAZINE:

In which segments is CleanR active?





Levics:

The Group is a market leader for provision of environmental services in Latvia. The history of the Group dates back to 1944, commencing its operations as a road transport company of the Riga City Public Works Department. Over the years the Group continued to expand its services, including in the property management segment, road maintenance services, as well as wide range of waste management. In 2014, the Existing Shareholder Mr Guntars Kokorevi?s acquired a 100% stake in the Issuer. Since then, the Group has continued its expansion by launching one of the largest waste sorting and recycling centres (including "Nomales" and “Vides Resursu centrs”), as well as through its investment activities, including acquisition of 50% stake in road building and maintenance company SIA “Roadeks” and a 30% stake in producers responsibility system for waste management company SIA “Za?? josta”. Notably, the Group is also a market leader in provision of innovative cleaning solutions for the office premises, shopping malls and production areas using robotic and nano technologies, as well as spray-wash equipment. Overall, the Group employs around 1400 employees and offers services in more than 500 facilities across Latvia. The quality, environmental, occupational safety and energy management systems of the Group comply with international standards ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 50001:2018.





Eckdaten der CleanR-Anleihe

Issuer AS CleanR Grupa Type of bond Secured Annual coupon 6,00%-7,00% p.a. +3M Euribor Coupon frequency quarterly Maturity 3 Jahre Issue size up to 15 Mio. Euro Denomination, placement 1.000 Euro, minimum order 100.000 Euro Covenants EBITDA Interest Coverage mind. 3,0x

Eigenkapitalquote mind. 30%

Net Debt/EBITDA max. 3,5x Listing Nasdaq Baltic First North Bookrunner Signet Bank AG, Riga Internet https://cleanr.lv/en/





