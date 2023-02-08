Der Tabakkonzern Imperial Brands und Vodafone emittieren EUR Corporate Bonds. Imperial Brands Finance Netherlands BV emittiert eine 8-jährige Anleihe im Volumen von 500 Mio. Euro. Die Anleihe wird von der Imperial Brands PLC garantiert. Guidance: Mid Swap +290 bp. Erwartet werden Baa3 bzw. BBB Ratings. Stückelung 1.000 Euro, Mindestorder 100.000 Euro, ISIN: XS2586739729, Listing: London, englisches Recht. Bookrunners: Barclays, BBVA, HSBC und NatWest Markets.
https://www.imperialbrandsplc.com/
Vodafone emittiert eine 20-jährige Anleihe mit einem Volumen von 500 Mio. Euro. Guidance: Mid Swap +175 bp. Laufzeit: 10.02.2043, Ratings: Baa2, BBB, BBB. Stückelung 1.000 Euro, Mindestorder 100.000 Euro, ISIN XS2586851300, englisches Recht, Listing Dublin, Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Bankf of America und Morgan Stanley.
https://investors.vodafone.com/reports-information/results-reports-presentations
https://www.fixed-income.org/
Screenshot:© https://www.imperialbrandsplc.com/