SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 600 MILLION BOND

Sika today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 600 million through a triple tranche. The payment date of the bonds is November 28, 2022. The bonds were placed under the lead management of UBS, Credit Suisse, and Zürcher Kantonalbank. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

-- CHF 100 million bond 2022 - May 2024 (1.5 years) with a fixed coupon of

1.60% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.067% which reflects a yield

of 1.556%.

-- CHF 200 million bond 2022-2025 (3 years) with a fixed coupon of 1.90% per

annum. The bond was issued at 100.036% which reflects a yield of 1.888%.

-- CHF 300 million bond 2022-2028 (6 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.35% per

annum. The bond was issued at 100.097% which reflects a yield of 2.333%.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for the financing of the acquisition of the MBCC Group and for general corporate purposes to support the growth strategy of Sika.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aAVXsww1o2eijLujjmGsNZLQnLVeruwwXdQ4qPQiqWXmPOiAf0gjgF3O6FU8bOTnPkxz10b1GPowD98PvDt-UNAJ8DA5ShAwi2i21likxdz2BBlgya6LcdfwYB9VEeOI

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wL1bEfNgqTw0GUssbYWlgOVMM8hppYEEMDp2IAHENWdM1Vq41mxB_plEa1v9gMyv3UaNLHtJS7yCTOvM3cu9n52vlYmCFdAIrF8ZntcrSjjxxIk1_RTWL-ea9w651vR1z1QSBoq-nPfdt6vVw-TleizmFtEW3saSKWs_ikJTPJ8=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)